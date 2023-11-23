Israeli Army Arrests Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

2023-11-23 | 02:09
Israeli Army Arrests Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City
Israeli Army Arrests Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

The doctor at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Khaled Abou Samra, reported the arrest of Mohammed Abou Salimah, the director of the institution currently under the control of the Israeli army.

Abou Samra explained that the Israeli army arrested the director of Al-Shifa Complex, Mohammed Abou Salimah, along with several medical staff members.

Abou Salimah had informed the French news agency, "AFP," that he received an order to evacuate the hospital on November 18, after refusing a similar order earlier. The Israeli army confirmed that it evacuated hundreds of patients and displaced individuals from Al-Shifa based on the "request" of the doctor.

 

Ceasefire Implementation Delayed Due to Last-Minute Details on Israeli Prisoners: Source
Biden urges importance of maintaining calm along Lebanese border as well as in West Bank
