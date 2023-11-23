Ceasefire Implementation Delayed Due to Last-Minute Details on Israeli Prisoners: Source

2023-11-23 | 02:53
Ceasefire Implementation Delayed Due to Last-Minute Details on Israeli Prisoners: Source
Ceasefire Implementation Delayed Due to Last-Minute Details on Israeli Prisoners: Source

A Palestinian source familiar with the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas clarified that the delay in the commencement of the ceasefire "is related to the last-minute details concerning the names of Israeli prisoners and the mechanism for their delivery."

The source affirmed to the French news agency, AFP, that "within the daytime hours today, it is expected that an announcement will be made from Qatar in coordination with the mediators in Egypt and the Americans regarding the start date of the ceasefire and the specified time for its implementation."

