Palestinian source to AFP: The delay is related to last-moment details regarding names of Israeli captives

A Palestinian source familiar with the truce talks between Israel and the Hamas movement told Agence France-Presse on Thursday that the delay in its commencement "is related to the details in the last moments concerning the names of Israeli captives and the mechanism for their delivery."



The source, who requested anonymity, explained, "During daylight hours today (Thursday), it is expected that the announcement will be made from Qatar, in coordination with the mediators in Egypt and the United States, about the start date of the truce and the specified zero hour for its implementation."



He added, "Yesterday (Wednesday), the exchange of lists of names for captives from both sides took place through mediators in Qatar and Egypt."



He clarified, "Hamas will release 10 captives, including women and children (under 19 years old), and at the same time, Israel will release 30 female and child prisoners over four days." This will be accompanied by a cessation of hostilities throughout the Gaza Strip, with limited Israeli aircraft flights in the north.



The Israeli side has not provided any explanation for the reasons that prevented the implementation of the agreement on Thursday.



However, the Palestinian source explained, "The delay is related to the details in the last moments concerning the names of Israeli captives and the mechanism for their delivery."



He continued, saying, "The proposal was to hand them over to the Red Cross and then transfer them to Egypt to be handed over to the Israeli side."



He added, "Then it was suggested that arrangements be made for the prisoners to undergo medical examinations through doctors and personnel via the Red Cross, with coordination for a visit by the Red Cross to other civilian captives to ensure their well-being."



He emphasized that Hamas "affirms that all points are under discussion, but it has confirmed that it only commits to the points agreed upon."



He concluded, saying, "Mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States will monitor the implementation and violations, ensuring the application of the ceasefire agreement and the subsequent negotiations."



In response, a Hamas official told Agence France-Presse in a call, "Mediators are working between the parties, and the atmosphere remains constructive and cohesive in favor of de-escalation, but the obstacles are related to the complexity of the situation on the ground, to ensure that no mistake occurs that could negatively impact or disrupt the de-escalation."



The official spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majed Al Ansari, said in a statement on Thursday that "the talks are ongoing and progressing positively."



He added, "The announcement of the start date of the truce agreement reached will be made in the coming hours."



AFP