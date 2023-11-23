UNICEF Middle East Spokesperson to LBCI: A four-day truce is relatively good for delivering aid to Gaza, but it is not sufficient

Middle East News
2023-11-23 | 05:05
High views
LBCI
LBCI
UNICEF Middle East Spokesperson to LBCI: A four-day truce is relatively good for delivering aid to Gaza, but it is not sufficient
UNICEF Middle East Spokesperson to LBCI: A four-day truce is relatively good for delivering aid to Gaza, but it is not sufficient

UNICEF Middle East spokesperson Salim Oweis emphasized that the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip should not be tied to the truce.

Oweis affirmed, in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, that the only solution is a sustainable ceasefire in the Strip, considering the four-day truce relatively good for delivering aid to some families in Gaza but insufficient.

He explained that UNICEF has a plan to deliver more than five million liters of water in the coming days if the truce is achieved, stating, "We are working hard to deliver all aid shipments, focusing on water, sanitation, hygiene, medical supplies, and those that will help with heating in the winter."

Oweis called for ensuring the protection of aid delivery to the Gaza Strip and relief workers.
 

