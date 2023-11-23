Iranian President: Israel 'has not achieved any of its goals'

Middle East News
2023-11-23 | 05:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian President: Israel &#39;has not achieved any of its goals&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iranian President: Israel 'has not achieved any of its goals'

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated on Thursday that Israel "has not achieved any of its goals" during the ongoing war of more than 40 days with the Hamas movement. 

The official IRNA news agency quoted Raisi as saying, "If we want to analyze after 40 days of war, the enemy has been defeated." 

"With the temporary ceasefire, we must say that the Palestinian people and the resistance have achieved a great victory." 

Israel and Hamas announced a truce agreement involving the release of 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners and a cessation of hostilities for four days. However, it will not take effect until Friday, as announced by Israeli officials on Thursday. 

The Iranian president added that after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, which led to the outbreak of war, "the Zionists declared that they would occupy Gaza and wanted to destroy the resistance, but they have not achieved either of these goals." 

He reiterated the accusation against "the United States and the West for supporting (the Israelis) with all their might." 

Raisi, whose country does not recognize the existence of Israel and supports the Palestinian movement Hamas and Hezbollah, pointed out that "today is a day of victory for dignity over the devil, and everyone can celebrate it." 

During his second visit to Beirut since the start of the war in Gaza, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that the war zone in Gaza would expand if the truce between Israel and Hamas did not continue. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Iran

President

Ebrahim Raisi

Israel

Hamas

War

Truce

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet
UNICEF Middle East Spokesperson to LBCI: A four-day truce is relatively good for delivering aid to Gaza, but it is not sufficient
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-12

Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Discuss War Between Israel and Hamas in Phone Call

LBCI
World News
2023-11-21

Chinese President calls for "International Peace Conference" to resolve the war between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-07

Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet

LBCI
Middle East News
05:05

UNICEF Middle East Spokesperson to LBCI: A four-day truce is relatively good for delivering aid to Gaza, but it is not sufficient

LBCI
Middle East News
04:40

Palestinian source to AFP: The delay is related to last-moment details regarding names of Israeli captives

LBCI
Middle East News
04:12

Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-24

Red Cross, Lebanese Army, evacuate martyr and wounded from Kfarchouba-Bastra Farm area: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting

LBCI
Middle East News
04:12

Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More