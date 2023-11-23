Government Information Office director in Gaza: We are on the brink of a real famine in northern Gaza

Middle East News
2023-11-23 | 08:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Government Information Office director in Gaza: We are on the brink of a real famine in northern Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Government Information Office director in Gaza: We are on the brink of a real famine in northern Gaza

The Government Information Office director in Gaza sheds light on the critical humanitarian situation inside Al-Shifa Hospital, revealing to Al Jazeera that the Israeli occupation is arresting and interrogating the wounded.

"We are on the brink of a real famine in northern Gaza because the occupation refuses to allow the entry of essential food supplies," he stated.

He also noted, "Water wells are not working in northern Gaza due to the absence of electricity and fuel."

Middle East News

Government

Information

Office

Director

Gaza

Famine

Hunger

Occupation

Israeli

LBCI Next
Israeli Army Arrests Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City
Biden urges importance of maintaining calm along Lebanese border as well as in West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-17

Continuous campaign of incitement: Gaza Government media office condemns Israeli 'lies' on Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Government media office in Gaza to Al Jazeera: The occupation is bombing bakeries, water sources and solar energy

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet

LBCI
Middle East News
02:09

Israeli Army Arrests Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Gaza through their lenses: Palestinian journalists Plestia Alaqad and Motaz Azaiza's resilience and impactful narratives

LBCI
Middle East News
10:10

Israel receives preliminary list of captives' names, and is communicating with their families

LBCI
Middle East News
09:56

Hamas: The truce with Israel will begin at 7 AM on Friday

LBCI
Middle East News
09:34

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson announces Gaza ceasefire details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-23

Iranian Foreign Minister: The International Community must send a clear message to Israel to halt attacks on Palestinians

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations

LBCI
Middle East News
04:12

Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:41

Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:12

Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More