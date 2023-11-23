News
Palestinian Health Minister urges international action against Israel after arrest of Al-Shifa Hospital director
Middle East News
2023-11-23 | 09:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Palestinian Health Minister urges international action against Israel after arrest of Al-Shifa Hospital director
On Thursday, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila denounced Israel's arrest of Al-Shifa Hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya and other doctors at an Israeli military checkpoint along the Salah al-Din Road connecting Gaza's northern and southern regions.
In a post on the Palestinian Ministry of Health's Facebook page, Minister al-Kaila stated that this arrest "adds to the series of crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip."
She emphasized previous incidents where Israeli forces shelled and raided several hospitals in Gaza, which resulted in the death and injury of hundreds of healthcare workers, emergency personnel, and displaced individuals.
"We have appealed to the United Nations General Assembly, international human rights institutions, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and all international bodies to exert pressure on the occupation to halt its aggression against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank," she said.
"However, the Israeli occupation continues to turn a blind eye to all international laws and humanitarian conventions."
Middle East News
Palestinian
Health
Mai al-Kaila
Israel
Arrest
Al-Shifa Hospital
Mohammed Abu Salmiya
Salah al-Din Road
Gaza
