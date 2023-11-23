Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson announces Gaza ceasefire details

The spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majed Al-Ansari, declared on Thursday that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will start tomorrow, Friday, at 7 AM local time.



The first batch of civilian hostages is scheduled to be released around 4 PM on Friday.



He revealed that communications have concluded with all involved parties and mediators, with lists of names to be released provided to ensure a smooth process.



The initial release, set for around 4 PM on Friday, will encompass 13 women and children among the hostages.



The spokesperson emphasized that the release of 50 hostages will expand over four days, with efforts to gather information on the remaining hostages during the four-day ceasefire.

Alongside the ceasefire, he mentioned that "aid will promptly enter through the Rafah Crossing, aiming to deliver the maximum possible quantity of humanitarian assistance as possible."