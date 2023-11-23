Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson announces Gaza ceasefire details

Middle East News
2023-11-23 | 09:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson announces Gaza ceasefire details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson announces Gaza ceasefire details

The spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majed Al-Ansari, declared on Thursday that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will start tomorrow, Friday, at 7 AM local time. 

The first batch of civilian hostages is scheduled to be released around 4 PM on Friday.

He revealed that communications have concluded with all involved parties and mediators, with lists of names to be released provided to ensure a smooth process.

The initial release, set for around 4 PM on Friday, will encompass 13 women and children among the hostages. 

The spokesperson emphasized that the release of 50 hostages will expand over four days, with efforts to gather information on the remaining hostages during the four-day ceasefire.
 
Alongside the ceasefire, he mentioned that "aid will promptly enter through the Rafah Crossing, aiming to deliver the maximum possible quantity of humanitarian assistance as possible."

Middle East News

Qatari

Foreign

Ministry

Spokesperson

Gaza

Ceasefire

Details

LBCI Next
Israeli Army Arrests Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City
Biden urges importance of maintaining calm along Lebanese border as well as in West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-21

Qatari Foreign Ministry's spokesperson: The ongoing discussions might lead to the release of more hostages very soon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

Qatari Foreign Ministry: Success in joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States leads to Israel-Hamas hostages' agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-21

Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson to Al Jazeera: Northern Gaza hospitals are completely out of service

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-19

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister: There are double standards in dealing with the situation in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Gaza through their lenses: Palestinian journalists Plestia Alaqad and Motaz Azaiza's resilience and impactful narratives

LBCI
Middle East News
10:10

Israel receives preliminary list of captives' names, and is communicating with their families

LBCI
Middle East News
09:56

Hamas: The truce with Israel will begin at 7 AM on Friday

LBCI
Middle East News
09:19

Palestinian Health Minister urges international action against Israel after arrest of Al-Shifa Hospital director

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:41

Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Iranian Foreign Minister Leaves Beirut for Doha After Meetings in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-23

Iranian Foreign Minister: The International Community must send a clear message to Israel to halt attacks on Palestinians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:12

Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More