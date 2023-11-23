Hamas: The truce with Israel will begin at 7 AM on Friday

Middle East News
2023-11-23 | 09:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas: The truce with Israel will begin at 7 AM on Friday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas: The truce with Israel will begin at 7 AM on Friday

Hamas affirmed that the ceasefire agreement with Israel will come into effect at 7 AM on Friday in the Gaza Strip.

In an official statement, the movement declared, "The ceasefire will take effect on Friday at 7 AM, lasting for four days starting from Friday morning, accompanied by the cessation of all military activities from both sides." 

During this period, "50 Zionist prisoners, including women and children under the age of 19, will be released," with an exchange rate of "three Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, for each Israeli prisoner."

AFP

Middle East News

Hamas

Truce

Ceasefire

Israel

Hostages

Prisoners

LBCI Next
Israeli Army Arrests Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City
Biden urges importance of maintaining calm along Lebanese border as well as in West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to release 50 hostages and 3-day truce: Sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-29

Pope calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hostages’ release

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
02:53

Ceasefire Implementation Delayed Due to Last-Minute Details on Israeli Prisoners: Source

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Gaza through their lenses: Palestinian journalists Plestia Alaqad and Motaz Azaiza's resilience and impactful narratives

LBCI
Middle East News
10:10

Israel receives preliminary list of captives' names, and is communicating with their families

LBCI
Middle East News
09:34

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson announces Gaza ceasefire details

LBCI
Middle East News
09:19

Palestinian Health Minister urges international action against Israel after arrest of Al-Shifa Hospital director

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:41

Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Iranian Foreign Minister Leaves Beirut for Doha After Meetings in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-23

Iranian Foreign Minister: The International Community must send a clear message to Israel to halt attacks on Palestinians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:12

Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More