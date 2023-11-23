Hamas: The truce with Israel will begin at 7 AM on Friday

Hamas affirmed that the ceasefire agreement with Israel will come into effect at 7 AM on Friday in the Gaza Strip.



In an official statement, the movement declared, "The ceasefire will take effect on Friday at 7 AM, lasting for four days starting from Friday morning, accompanied by the cessation of all military activities from both sides."



During this period, "50 Zionist prisoners, including women and children under the age of 19, will be released," with an exchange rate of "three Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, for each Israeli prisoner."



AFP