Israel receives preliminary list of captives' names, and is communicating with their families

On Thursday, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister announced receiving a preliminary list containing the names of the captives, and communication is ongoing with their families.



In Arabic, Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated, "Israel confirms that a preliminary list of the abducted has been received, and the relevant authorities are examining the details of the list while currently communicating with all the families of the abducted."



Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza and Qatar confirmed that the truce agreement with Israel will come into effect at 7:00 AM on Friday.



AFP