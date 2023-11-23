News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt is a red line
Middle East News
2023-11-23 | 11:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt is a red line
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reiterated on Thursday that the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt is a red line.
His statement comes amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the potential for mass migration to Sinai.
Middle East News
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Displacement
Palestinians
Gaza
Egypt
Next
Israeli Army Arrests Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City
Biden urges importance of maintaining calm along Lebanese border as well as in West Bank
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:26
Salam opens Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar: We desperately need a positive window in these circumstances
Lebanon News
13:26
Salam opens Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar: We desperately need a positive window in these circumstances
0
Middle East News
13:12
Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas
Middle East News
13:12
Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas
0
Middle East News
13:03
Israeli Defense Minister: We will resume fighting after the ceasefire
Middle East News
13:03
Israeli Defense Minister: We will resume fighting after the ceasefire
0
World News
12:36
Death toll from Somalia floods hits 96
World News
12:36
Death toll from Somalia floods hits 96
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:12
Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas
Middle East News
13:12
Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas
0
Middle East News
13:03
Israeli Defense Minister: We will resume fighting after the ceasefire
Middle East News
13:03
Israeli Defense Minister: We will resume fighting after the ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
More details about Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
More details about Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
0
Middle East News
12:07
Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman: We call for an escalation of the confrontation in all parts of the West Bank and all resistance fronts
Middle East News
12:07
Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman: We call for an escalation of the confrontation in all parts of the West Bank and all resistance fronts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-22
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
2023-11-22
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
0
Lebanon News
08:04
Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador
Lebanon News
08:04
Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador
0
Middle East News
08:21
Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet
Middle East News
08:21
Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet
0
Sports News
2023-09-10
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77
Sports News
2023-09-10
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
18:08
Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
Lebanon News
18:08
Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed
Lebanon News
09:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed
3
Middle East News
04:12
Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'
Middle East News
04:12
Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'
4
Lebanon News
04:00
LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting
Lebanon News
04:00
LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting
5
Lebanon News
03:26
Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons
Lebanon News
03:26
Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons
6
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations
7
Middle East News
08:21
Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet
Middle East News
08:21
Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet
8
Lebanon News
10:32
LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:32
LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More