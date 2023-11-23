Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman: We call for an escalation of the confrontation in all parts of the West Bank and all resistance fronts

On Thursday, the Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman, Abu Obaida, stated, "What the enemy accepted in the temporary truce and the partial exchange deal is what we were putting forward in the first place."



He saluted the nation's forces, "especially our brothers in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and on every front working to strike the enemy."



He further called for an escalation of the confrontation in all parts of the West Bank and all resistance fronts.