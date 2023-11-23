Israeli Defense Minister: We will resume fighting after the ceasefire

2023-11-23 | 13:03
Israeli Defense Minister: We will resume fighting after the ceasefire

Israeli Defense Minister announced on Thursday that Israel will resume military operations following the agreed-upon ceasefire and anticipates the war to extend for at least an additional two months.

Israeli

Defense

Minister

Fighting

Ceasefire

War

Gaza

