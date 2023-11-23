At least 27 killed in Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza Strip: Medical source

At least 27 people have been reported dead and 93 injured following an Israeli airstrike on an UNRWA school in the Jabalia refugee camp, where thousands of displaced individuals sought refuge in northern Gaza.



A medical source at the Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia disclosed the grim toll, stating, "27 martyrs and 93 injuries so far in the Abu Hussain School in Jabalia following an Israeli shelling targeting the school." Jabalia camp stands as the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.





AFP