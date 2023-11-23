PRCS: It took Al-Shifa evacuation convoy almost a full day to reach south Gaza

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) says it took about 20 hours to transport the sick and wounded from Al-Shifa Hospital to facilities in southern Gaza.



A convoy of 14 PRCS ambulances carried approximately 70 wounded people and patients from Al-Shifa, which is still being occupied by Israeli forces.

⏰20-hour journey to transport the wounded and sick from Al-Shifa Hospital🏥to hospitals south of #Gaza Strip.

Thank you to the heroes of humanitarian work👏 who persevere round the clock and alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the #Gaza Strip amidst Israeli aggression.… pic.twitter.com/vRzDIFBKz5 — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 23, 2023