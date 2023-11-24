Egypt’s El-Sisi calls for ‘recognition of the Palestinian state’

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on Friday that "reviving the two-state solution has become an exhausted idea," calling for "recognition of the Palestinian state."



The Egyptian president reiterated, during his meeting with the Spanish and Belgian prime ministers in Cairo, that "reviving the two-state solution is a concept that has been exhausted and may not be the desired approach."



In addition, he emphasized the need to "recognize the Palestinian state and admit it to the United Nations."



AFP