Iranian FM Abdollahian urges Palestinian determination in shaping Gaza’s future

2023-11-24 | 06:50
Iranian FM Abdollahian urges Palestinian determination in shaping Gaza’s future

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that the future of Gaza is determined by the Palestinian people and Palestinian resistance, expressing hope that the truce in Gaza would be "the beginning of ending the crimes of the Zionist entity."

He said in an interview with Al Jazeera, "We received messages from the American side stating that they do not seek to expand the scope of the war."

He added, "Our response to the Americans is that by supporting Israel and supplying it with weapons, they are expanding the scope of the war," noting that without American support for Israel, it would not have been able to continue the war.

He considered that "the United States is mistaken in believing it can decide who will take power in Gaza without returning to the Palestinians."
 

