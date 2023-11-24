Amin Salam in Doha to discuss municipal twinning project between the two countries

During a meeting with Qatari Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Amin Salam, the Caretaker Minister of Economy, affirmed the continuation of the twinning project between Qatari municipalities and Lebanese municipalities.



This project is part of several initiatives to be discussed by the joint Qatari-Lebanese Higher Committee.



Salam briefed the Qatari minister on some of the challenges facing the Lebanese economy, and they discussed a range of solutions during a meeting in the Qatari capital.



Salam has visited Qatar since the beginning of the week, where he has met with several Qatari officials.



They discussed current issues, the Lebanese crisis, and ideas and solutions for the Lebanese economic crisis.