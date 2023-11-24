News
Israel awaits release of hostages as truce comes into effect
Middle East News
2023-11-24 | 08:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel awaits release of hostages as truce comes into effect
Israel has been awaiting on Friday the release of women and children hostages who were taken to the Gaza Strip in the attack launched by the Hamas movement on the seventh of last October.
The release of the first batch of hostages, consisting of 13 women and children, is expected around 16:00, followed by the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners.
Middle East News
Israel
Israeli
Hostages
Truce
Palestine
Palestinian
Next
A four-day truce between Hamas and Israel begins
PRCS: It took Al-Shifa evacuation convoy almost a full day to reach south Gaza
Previous
