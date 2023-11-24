Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages

Middle East News
2023-11-24 | 10:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages

A source close to Hamas confirmed on Friday that the Israeli hostages were handed over to the Red Cross.

Additionally, Israeli media has confirmed that the hostages were transferred to the Egyptian side.
 

Middle East News

Hamas

Red Cross

Israel

Hostages

War

Truce

LBCI Next
A four-day truce between Hamas and Israel begins
PRCS: It took Al-Shifa evacuation convoy almost a full day to reach south Gaza
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:44

Four children and six elderly women are on the official list of released Israeli hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
12:24

Israeli army announces arrival of the released hostages to 'Israeli territory'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Red Cross launches operation to reunite Gaza hostages, Palestinian detainees with their families

LBCI
Middle East News
11:58

Qatar says Israel frees 39 prisoners under deal with Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:44

Four children and six elderly women are on the official list of released Israeli hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
12:24

Israeli army announces arrival of the released hostages to 'Israeli territory'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Red Cross launches operation to reunite Gaza hostages, Palestinian detainees with their families

LBCI
Middle East News
11:58

Qatar says Israel frees 39 prisoners under deal with Hamas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:58

Qatar says Israel frees 39 prisoners under deal with Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman: We call for an escalation of the confrontation in all parts of the West Bank and all resistance fronts

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Red Cross launches operation to reunite Gaza hostages, Palestinian detainees with their families

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-31

The case of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish: Skepticism surrounds her release from Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment

LBCI
Middle East News
14:32

PRCS: It took Al-Shifa evacuation convoy almost a full day to reach south Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Lazaro: Any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences

LBCI
Middle East News
10:00

Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
13:12

Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:32

Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Salam opens Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar: We desperately need a positive window in these circumstances

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More