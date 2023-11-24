Qatar says Israel frees 39 prisoners under deal with Hamas

A total of 24 hostages - 13 Israelis, 10 Thais and one Filipino - were handed over Friday to the Red Cross in Gaza by Hamas, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman said.



"Those released include 13 Israeli citizens, some of whom are dual citizens, in addition to 10 Thai citizens and a Filipino citizen," Majed Al Ansari said.



He said that 39 women and children detained in Israeli jails had also been freed under a deal to exchange hostages seized by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners.



