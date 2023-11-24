Israeli army announces arrival of the released hostages to 'Israeli territory'

2023-11-24 | 12:24
Israeli army announces arrival of the released hostages to &#39;Israeli territory&#39;
Israeli army announces arrival of the released hostages to 'Israeli territory'

The Israeli army announced on Friday that the hostages released from the Gaza Strip as part of a truce agreement with Hamas had arrived in "Israeli territory."

The army said in a statement, “The released hostages underwent an initial medical evaluation inside Israeli territory,” adding, “Israeli army soldiers will continue to accompany them as they head to Israeli hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families.”

AFP
 

