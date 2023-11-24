News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN says 137 aid trucks unloaded in Gaza since ceasefire started
Middle East News
2023-11-24 | 14:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN says 137 aid trucks unloaded in Gaza since ceasefire started
The United Nations announced on Friday the unloading of the cargo of 137 trucks carrying food, water, and medicines in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Middle East News
True
Palestine
Israeli
UN
Next
Egypt’s El-Sisi calls for ‘recognition of the Palestinian state’
A four-day truce between Hamas and Israel begins
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
14:49
We are working to achieve two-state solution so that Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side: Biden
Breaking Headlines
14:49
We are working to achieve two-state solution so that Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side: Biden
0
Middle East News
14:17
UN says 137 aid trucks unloaded in Gaza since ceasefire started
Middle East News
14:17
UN says 137 aid trucks unloaded in Gaza since ceasefire started
0
Middle East News
13:38
Israel to summon Spanish, Belgian ambassadors over Gaza comments
Middle East News
13:38
Israel to summon Spanish, Belgian ambassadors over Gaza comments
0
Middle East News
12:44
Four children and six elderly women are on the official list of released Israeli hostages
Middle East News
12:44
Four children and six elderly women are on the official list of released Israeli hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:38
Israel to summon Spanish, Belgian ambassadors over Gaza comments
Middle East News
13:38
Israel to summon Spanish, Belgian ambassadors over Gaza comments
0
Middle East News
12:44
Four children and six elderly women are on the official list of released Israeli hostages
Middle East News
12:44
Four children and six elderly women are on the official list of released Israeli hostages
0
Middle East News
12:24
Israeli army announces arrival of the released hostages to 'Israeli territory'
Middle East News
12:24
Israeli army announces arrival of the released hostages to 'Israeli territory'
0
Middle East News
12:17
Red Cross launches operation to reunite Gaza hostages, Palestinian detainees with their families
Middle East News
12:17
Red Cross launches operation to reunite Gaza hostages, Palestinian detainees with their families
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
14:49
We are working to achieve two-state solution so that Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side: Biden
Breaking Headlines
14:49
We are working to achieve two-state solution so that Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side: Biden
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Jordanian Public Security: King Hussein Bridge linking Jordan and the West Bank will temporarily close
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Jordanian Public Security: King Hussein Bridge linking Jordan and the West Bank will temporarily close
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:59
Lazaro: Any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences
Lebanon News
04:59
Lazaro: Any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus
3
Middle East News
10:00
Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages
Middle East News
10:00
Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages
4
Middle East News
12:24
Israeli army announces arrival of the released hostages to 'Israeli territory'
Middle East News
12:24
Israeli army announces arrival of the released hostages to 'Israeli territory'
5
Lebanon News
05:58
Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war
Lebanon News
05:58
Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war
6
Lebanon News
07:19
Quiet in southern Lebanon since the beginning of Gaza’s truce
Lebanon News
07:19
Quiet in southern Lebanon since the beginning of Gaza’s truce
7
Press Highlights
00:44
Uncertainty Looms: Deliberations and Dilemmas in the Army Command Quandary
Press Highlights
00:44
Uncertainty Looms: Deliberations and Dilemmas in the Army Command Quandary
8
Middle East News
08:48
Amin Salam in Doha to discuss municipal twinning project between the two countries
Middle East News
08:48
Amin Salam in Doha to discuss municipal twinning project between the two countries
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More