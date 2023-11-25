Anticipation surrounds release of more hostages on second day of Israel-Hamas truce

Middle East News
2023-11-25 | 02:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Anticipation surrounds release of more hostages on second day of Israel-Hamas truce
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Anticipation surrounds release of more hostages on second day of Israel-Hamas truce

On the second day of the truce between Hamas and Israel, the release of additional Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners is anticipated. This agreement, brokered primarily by Qatar along with Egypt and the United States, brings a fragile calm to the residents of Gaza after seven weeks of war. 

The truce, lasting four days and extendable, involves the exchange of 50 hostages held in Gaza for 150 Palestinian detainees. On Friday, the first 24 hostages, released by Hamas (13 Israelis, ten Thais, and one Filipino), arrived in Israel via Egypt.  

In return, Israel released 39 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society. The Palestinian Authority's Commission of Detainees Affairs published a list on Friday afternoon, including 39 names of Palestinian prisoners, consisting of 15 boys and 24 women. 

US President Joe Biden stated on Friday that Hamas releasing an initial group of hostages is "just the beginning," affirming the existence of "real opportunities" to extend the four-day truce in Gaza. 

Qatar is expected to announce on Saturday the number of hostages and prisoners to be released during the day. Israeli authorities confirmed receiving a list of hostages leaving Gaza on Saturday, but the number and expected release time remain unspecified. 

Doron Spielman, spokesperson for the Israeli army, mentioned, "There are still about 215 hostages in Gaza," adding, "In many cases, we do not know whether they are alive or dead." 

The Thai Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday that among the remaining hostages are 20 other Thai citizens, expressing hope that they will be treated humanely and released soon without harm. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Truce

Hamas

Israel

Hostages

Prisoners

Qatar

Egypt

United States

Gaza

LBCI Next
Relief continues: 196 trucks of aid reach Gaza via Rafah crossing
Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

Qatari Foreign Ministry: Success in joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States leads to Israel-Hamas hostages' agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to release 50 hostages and 3-day truce: Sources

LBCI
Middle East News
11:58

Qatar says Israel frees 39 prisoners under deal with Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-10

Egypt, Qatar, and the US navigate the maze of Hamas-Israeli hostage negotiations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: It is as if those who arranged the truce wanted it to be extended

LBCI
Middle East News
04:06

Israel says the exchange with Hamas on Saturday will include 14 hostages and 42 detainees

LBCI
Middle East News
03:51

Relief continues: 196 trucks of aid reach Gaza via Rafah crossing

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

Death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip rises to 10,569

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Palestinian President condemns Gaza displacement in talks with US Secretary Blinken

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

Al Jazeera: 12 hospitals and 32 health centers are out of service: Gaza Health Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:40

Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:32

Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
10:00

Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
12:24

Israeli army announces arrival of the released hostages to 'Israeli territory'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Quiet in southern Lebanon since the beginning of Gaza’s truce

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More