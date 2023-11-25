Anticipation surrounds release of more hostages on second day of Israel-Hamas truce

On the second day of the truce between Hamas and Israel, the release of additional Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners is anticipated. This agreement, brokered primarily by Qatar along with Egypt and the United States, brings a fragile calm to the residents of Gaza after seven weeks of war.



The truce, lasting four days and extendable, involves the exchange of 50 hostages held in Gaza for 150 Palestinian detainees. On Friday, the first 24 hostages, released by Hamas (13 Israelis, ten Thais, and one Filipino), arrived in Israel via Egypt.



In return, Israel released 39 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society. The Palestinian Authority's Commission of Detainees Affairs published a list on Friday afternoon, including 39 names of Palestinian prisoners, consisting of 15 boys and 24 women.



US President Joe Biden stated on Friday that Hamas releasing an initial group of hostages is "just the beginning," affirming the existence of "real opportunities" to extend the four-day truce in Gaza.



Qatar is expected to announce on Saturday the number of hostages and prisoners to be released during the day. Israeli authorities confirmed receiving a list of hostages leaving Gaza on Saturday, but the number and expected release time remain unspecified.



Doron Spielman, spokesperson for the Israeli army, mentioned, "There are still about 215 hostages in Gaza," adding, "In many cases, we do not know whether they are alive or dead."



The Thai Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday that among the remaining hostages are 20 other Thai citizens, expressing hope that they will be treated humanely and released soon without harm.



AFP