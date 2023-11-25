Israel says the exchange with Hamas on Saturday will include 14 hostages and 42 detainees

Israel will release 42 Palestinian detainees on Saturday, while the Hamas movement will release 14 hostages held since its attack on the Israeli state last month. This occurs on the second day of the truce between the two parties in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli officials.



On the first day of the four-day truce brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, Hamas released 13 hostages, including Israeli women and children.



In return, Israel released 39 detainees, including women and children. Ten Thais and one Filipino among the hostages held in Gaza were also released.



AFP