Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: It is as if those who arranged the truce wanted it to be extended

Hamas' representative in Lebanon, Ahmed Abdel Hadi, considered that "the Zionist enemy has launched slogans since the beginning of its aggression, including crushing Hamas and eliminating it."



He added: "Today, it is negotiating with it indirectly for a truce involving the release of Zionist civilian prisoners in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, including children and women. These slogans are not based on any field reality because the 'field facts' indicate the various losses suffered by the enemy."



Regarding the possibility of extending the truce, Abdel Hadi said in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show: "Initially, the truce is for four days, and everyone who follows its arrangements, in addition to the American side, has confirmed that it may be extended."



"An agreement has been reached to release 50 Zionist civilian prisoners in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, and the number may increase. The ceasefire will be extended at that point as if those who arranged it wanted it to be extended. Even during the crystallization of the extension, the vision of how to end this war is envisioned," he affirmed.



He emphasized that when Hamas and the Palestinian resistance executed the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, they captured Israeli civilians.



"However, it appeared that there were some foreigners alongside the Israelis in the settlements that were invaded by the resistance."



He said: "Among the captives were Thais, Americans, French, and others, and two hostages were released at the beginning of the aggression on the Gaza Strip. They will all be released, as announced by Al-Qassam, and they are our guests, and we will not keep them with us. We are concerned only with the Zionist civilian captives, not the foreigners."



Abdel Hadi stated, "Releasing all Palestinian prisoners in prisons is a deal in itself, where our prisoners in Zionist prisons are exchanged with prisoners of soldiers and officers with the Palestinian resistance."



"The Hamas movement has decided that this is an independent deal, and discussions about it will be after the war. If the Zionist enemy is ready to clear the prisons in exchange for releasing soldiers and officers from Zionist captives, we have no objection. Then this deal is negotiated separately, away from civilian captives."



He said, "We heard Western and American statements and discussions about Gaza after Hamas; we ignore such discussions. The battle has so far proven that the resistance, Hamas, and Al-Qassam inflicted severe losses on the enemy, which could not reach any achievement."



"In addition to the steadfastness of our people despite the massacres committed against them, all of this has made this enemy comply with the conditions of the Palestinian resistance and agree to the truce," he added.



He continued, "The Al-Aqsa Flood operation was carried out to tell the world that the Palestinians demand their rights. All attempts by international parties through peace agreements and settlements have overlooked Palestinian rights. They were based on ending the Palestinian issue."



"This operation put the issue on the world's 'table' and said that the Palestinians must be given their right. As for talk about a demilitarized state is premature, the dialogue on it will be after the end of the battle. It will involve many international, regional, and Palestinian parties amid these dialogues to obtain their rights, whether by establishing a state within the '67 borders or otherwise."



He considered that Hezbollah is conducting its operations from Lebanon in support and solidarity with Gaza. If the aggression on Gaza stops, it will also stop.



The decision on this matter is the responsibility of Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon.



He affirmed, "If the enemy wants to extend the truce, we also want that to alleviate our people. But if it wants to resume the battles, we are also prepared and will inflict severe losses on it."



Regarding the truce and its negotiations, intermediaries from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States have carried them out.



"The Islamic Republic of Iran has followed these matters and was aware of them. From the first day, it announced that it would not be neutral and made a great diplomatic effort, moving through Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon. Iran's role supports Palestine," he confirmed.