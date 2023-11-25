Jordan wants the truce between Israel and Hamas to become a "permanent ceasefire"

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi affirmed on Saturday his country's desire for the current four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to evolve into a "permanent ceasefire" following weeks of war in the Gaza Strip.



Safadi stated in a joint press conference with his Portuguese and Slovenian counterparts, João Gomes Cravinho and Tania Fajon, "We all want this truce to turn into a permanent ceasefire and a complete end to this aggression."



He added, "There are voices now, and if we look at the international positions, we see a noticeable development in these positions towards calling for a ceasefire."



Safadi continued, "There will be a meeting of the Security Council on the 29th of this month attended by the Arab Islamic Communication Committee formed by the leaders at the joint Arab-Islamic summit. We will all push for a resolution towards a ceasefire."





AFP