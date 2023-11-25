Qatari delegation arrives in Israel to discuss developments in prisoner exchange deal

A Qatari delegation reportedly arrived in Israel on Saturday, as the "Haaretz" newspaper announced.



The purpose of the visit is to discuss potential developments in the prisoner exchange deal and ensure the implementation of the plan reached so far.



According to a diplomatic source familiar with the visit, which was not named, a part of the Qatari delegation arrived to coordinate between the parties on the ground and their counterparts in Doha to ensure the smooth progress of the deal and discuss further details about the ongoing exchange.