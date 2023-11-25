Qatari delegation arrives in Israel to discuss developments in prisoner exchange deal

Middle East News
2023-11-25 | 06:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatari delegation arrives in Israel to discuss developments in prisoner exchange deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatari delegation arrives in Israel to discuss developments in prisoner exchange deal

A Qatari delegation reportedly arrived in Israel on Saturday, as the "Haaretz" newspaper announced.

The purpose of the visit is to discuss potential developments in the prisoner exchange deal and ensure the implementation of the plan reached so far.

According to a diplomatic source familiar with the visit, which was not named, a part of the Qatari delegation arrived to coordinate between the parties on the ground and their counterparts in Doha to ensure the smooth progress of the deal and discuss further details about the ongoing exchange.

Middle East News

Qatari

Delegation

Israel

Developments

Prisoner

Exchange

Deal

LBCI Next
Nine civilians, including six children, killed in regime forces' shelling in northwest Syria
In the numbers, women bear brunt of Gaza conflict: Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounces 'systematic violence'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Qatari-led mediation aims to secure Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

Israeli military spokesperson: Israel will continue to adhere to the terms of the prisoner exchange deal with Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-23

More details about Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-17

Israeli National Security Council head: There is no deal for a prisoner exchange, and we will not cease fire without the release of the hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Director General of Gaza Health Ministry to Al Jazeera: Reviving Al-Shifa Hospital depends on adequate equipment and fuel supply

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

Israeli military spokesperson: Israel will continue to adhere to the terms of the prisoner exchange deal with Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
08:05

Gaza Civil Defense Director: We are working to recover bodies from under the rubble of destroyed houses in the eastern Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Spokesperson for the Crossings Authority in Gaza: 70 aid trucks entered from the Egyptian side on the second day of the ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-26

Palestinian FM describes Israeli attack as 'retaliatory war'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-19

Houthi spokesman: We will continue to operate against Israel until end of 'aggression'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Spokesperson for the Crossings Authority in Gaza: 70 aid trucks entered from the Egyptian side on the second day of the ceasefire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:40

Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:32

Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus

LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: It is as if those who arranged the truce wanted it to be extended

LBCI
Middle East News
10:00

Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:34

French presidential envoy Le Drian set to return to Lebanon: Dual mission ahead

LBCI
Middle East News
12:24

Israeli army announces arrival of the released hostages to 'Israeli territory'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More