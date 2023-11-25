Spokesperson for the Crossings Authority in Gaza: 70 aid trucks entered from the Egyptian side on the second day of the ceasefire

2023-11-25 | 07:57
Spokesperson for the Crossings Authority in Gaza: 70 aid trucks entered from the Egyptian side on the second day of the ceasefire

The spokesperson for the Crossings Authority in Gaza confirmed to Al Jazeera that Rafah Crossing has been reopened on the second day of the ceasefire, allowing those stranded to return to the Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson also disclosed that 70 aid trucks entered from the Egyptian side.

Middle East News

Spokesperson

Crossings

Authority

Gaza

Aid

Trucks

Egyptian

Ceasefire

Gaza Civil Defense Director: We are working to recover bodies from under the rubble of destroyed houses in the eastern Gaza Strip
Nine civilians, including six children, killed in regime forces' shelling in northwest Syria
