Gaza Civil Defense Director: We are working to recover bodies from under the rubble of destroyed houses in the eastern Gaza Strip

Middle East News
2023-11-25 | 08:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Civil Defense Director: We are working to recover bodies from under the rubble of destroyed houses in the eastern Gaza Strip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Civil Defense Director: We are working to recover bodies from under the rubble of destroyed houses in the eastern Gaza Strip

The Civil Defense Director in Gaza stated on Saturday that they have returned to work in the eastern Gaza Strip and are working to recover bodies from under the rubble of destroyed homes.

Middle East News

Gaza

Civil

Defense

Director

Bodies

Rubble

Destroyed

Houses

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce
UN says 137 aid trucks unloaded in Gaza since ceasefire started
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:21

Israeli Channel 12: Israel threatens to resume its operations if the hostages are not released by midnight

LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Iran announces contribution to mediation role in Thai nationals' release in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
11:19

Second batch of Israeli prisoners handed over: Hamas source

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:21

Israeli Channel 12: Israel threatens to resume its operations if the hostages are not released by midnight

LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Iran announces contribution to mediation role in Thai nationals' release in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
11:19

Second batch of Israeli prisoners handed over: Hamas source

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

UNIFIL: A UNIFIL patrol hit by Israeli army gunfire in Aitaroun, in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce

LBCI
Middle East News
08:05

Gaza Civil Defense Director: We are working to recover bodies from under the rubble of destroyed houses in the eastern Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-26

Pope Francis and Erdogan discuss Hamas-Israel war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:40

Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

UNIFIL: A UNIFIL patrol hit by Israeli army gunfire in Aitaroun, in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: It is as if those who arranged the truce wanted it to be extended

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:34

French presidential envoy Le Drian set to return to Lebanon: Dual mission ahead

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

Israeli military spokesperson: Israel will continue to adhere to the terms of the prisoner exchange deal with Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted suspicious air target infiltrated from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More