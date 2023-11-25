Director General of Gaza Health Ministry to Al Jazeera: Reviving Al-Shifa Hospital depends on adequate equipment and fuel supply

The Director General of Gaza's Health Ministry emphasized to Al Jazeera on Saturday that the rehabilitation of the Al-Shifa Complex could only be accomplished with sufficient equipment and fuel.



Addressing the devastating aftermath of the war, he accused the occupation of transforming Gaza into a ghost town with scenes more harrowing than those witnessed during the world wars.



He also urged medical professionals to return to their posts, stating, "We appeal to doctors and workers from all over the Gaza Strip to return to their workplaces."



The Director General expressed the ministry's commitment to restoring hospitals to service, aiming to instill hope among the people of the sector.