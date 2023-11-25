At least 67 journalists killed in Gaza since October 7: Media office

2023-11-25 | 10:36
At least 67 journalists killed in Gaza since October 7: Media office

Gaza's government media office said on Saturday that the number of journalists and media representatives killed since October 7 now stands at 67.

In a post on its official Telegram channel, the office published the names and pictures of the slain reporters, calling them "martyrs of the truth."

Middle East News

Journalists

Killed

Gaza

Media

Office

