Second batch of Israeli prisoners handed over: Hamas source

Middle East News
2023-11-25
High views
Second batch of Israeli prisoners handed over: Hamas source
Second batch of Israeli prisoners handed over: Hamas source

A source within Hamas confirmed on Saturday evening the initiation of the "handover of the second batch of hostages" held by the movement since its attack on Israel on October 7. 

This action is carried out in accordance with the ceasefire agreement with Israel, marking its second day.

The source from Hamas stated, "The Al-Qassam Brigades are now commencing the handover of the second batch of Israeli prisoners to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis, totaling 14 detainees."


