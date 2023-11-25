News
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
8
o
Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-25 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza
Hamas said on Saturday that it had decided to delay the second round of hostage releases until Israel is committed to letting aid trucks enter northern Gaza.
Middle East News
Hamas
Delay
Release
Hostages
Israel
Aid
Northern
Gaza
