Iran announces contribution to mediation role in Thai nationals' release in Gaza

Iran announced on Saturday its contribution to mediation efforts that led to the unexpected release of Thai nationals who Hamas had held in Gaza since the group's surprise attack on Israel last month.



On Friday, Hamas unexpectedly released ten Thai nationals and one Filipino, along with 13 Israeli women and children, as part of an agreement reached with Israel that outlined the establishment of a temporary ceasefire.



In return, Israel released 39 Palestinian women and children from its prisons.



The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, stated in a press release to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), "Based on the request of the Thai Foreign Minister to facilitate the release of Thai prisoners, the matter was jointly pursued by the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Qatar."





AFP