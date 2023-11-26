News
UN says 61 trucks deliver aid in northern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-26 | 01:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN says 61 trucks deliver aid in northern Gaza
The United Nations on Saturday said 61 trucks carrying medical supplies, food and water had delivered their payloads in northern Gaza, as a pause in fighting allows aid to enter the besieged coastal territory.
Another 200 trucks had been dispatched to the Gaza Strip from Nitzana, Israel, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement, with 187 of them having made it past the border by the early evening local time.
Eleven ambulances, three coaches and a flatbed were delivered to Al-Shifa hospital, which had seen heavy fighting in recent days, "to assist with evacuations," the statement said.
"The longer the pause lasts, the more aid humanitarian agencies will be able to send in and across Gaza," it added, thanking the Palestinian and Egyptian Red Crescent groups.
The day prior, when a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas began in order to facilitate the hostage and prisoner exchange, a total of 137 trucks had delivered aid in Gaza, according to the UN.
"We welcome the release of more hostages today and renew our call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," the OCHA said.
AFP
Middle East News
UN
Gaza
Israel
Hamas
War
Aid
