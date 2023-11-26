Hamas military wing confirms northern brigade commander, three other leaders dead

Hamas' military wing on Sunday confirmed the commander of its northern brigade, Ahmed Al-Ghandour, and three other senior leaders had been killed during Israel's offensive against the movement.In a statement, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said Ghandour was a member of its military council and named three other leaders who had died, including Ayman Siyyam, who Israeli media reports said, was head of the Brigades' rocket-firing units.AFP