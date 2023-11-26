Galant Receives Call from US Counterpart: US Interest in Preventing Gaza Conflict from Spreading to Lebanon

For the first time since the beginning of the war, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant conducted an assessment of the situation in Gaza, declaring that his forces will not leave Gaza until all prisoners are returned.

“We will seize the opportunity to bring more captives,” he added considering any negotiations for their release to be under fire.

Galant received a call from his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, who reiterated the United States' interest in preventing the conflict in Gaza from spreading to Lebanon.