Galant Receives Call from US Counterpart: US Interest in Preventing Gaza Conflict from Spreading to Lebanon

Middle East News
2023-11-26 | 07:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Galant Receives Call from US Counterpart: US Interest in Preventing Gaza Conflict from Spreading to Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Galant Receives Call from US Counterpart: US Interest in Preventing Gaza Conflict from Spreading to Lebanon

For the first time since the beginning of the war, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant conducted an assessment of the situation in Gaza, declaring that his forces will not leave Gaza until all prisoners are returned.

“We will seize the opportunity to bring more captives,” he added considering any negotiations for their release to be under fire.

Galant received a call from his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, who reiterated the United States' interest in preventing the conflict in Gaza from spreading to Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

US

Israel

Gaza

Lebanon

Palestine

LBCI Next
Drought Imposes Restrictions on Water Use for Agriculture in Iraq: Organization
Hamas military wing confirms northern brigade commander, three other leaders dead
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-22

Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-25

Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted suspicious air target infiltrated from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-25

Cautious calm: Second say of Gaza truce resonates in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-23

LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:45

Drought Imposes Restrictions on Water Use for Agriculture in Iraq: Organization

LBCI
Middle East News
05:40

Hamas military wing confirms northern brigade commander, three other leaders dead

LBCI
Middle East News
01:15

UN says 61 trucks deliver aid in northern Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

Qatari and Egyptian mediators bridge Gaza truce implementation gaps

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-20

Achkar warns: 2024 budget threatens Lebanon's tourism resurgence

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

Russia 'shocked' by the delay in evacuating its citizens from Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

At least 67 journalists killed in Gaza since October 7: Media office

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

UNIFIL: A UNIFIL patrol hit by Israeli army gunfire in Aitaroun, in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:21

Israeli Channel 12: Israel threatens to resume its operations if the hostages are not released by midnight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

International pressure: Gaza becomes a stage for Western media to expose Israel's crimes

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

At least 67 journalists killed in Gaza since October 7: Media office

LBCI
Middle East News
11:19

Second batch of Israeli prisoners handed over: Hamas source

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

First batch of prisoner exchange: The selection process and the role of foreign workers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More