Drought Imposes Restrictions on Water Use for Agriculture in Iraq: Organization

Sixty percent of farmers in several Iraqi provinces are suffering due to reduced cultivated areas and decreased water quantities, according to a survey conducted by the non-governmental organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council. The organization calls on authorities to better manage water resources.



The survey reveals that the income of some farmers increased in 2023 compared to 2022, attributing it to rainfall exceeding initial estimates, leading to improved crop yields.



Conducted during July and August in four Iraqi provinces, the study assessed the impact of drought on households based on harvest results. It interviewed 1079 individuals, with 40% of the sample being women, and 94% of respondents residing in rural areas.

AFP