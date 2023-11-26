News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Drought Imposes Restrictions on Water Use for Agriculture in Iraq: Organization
Middle East News
2023-11-26 | 08:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Drought Imposes Restrictions on Water Use for Agriculture in Iraq: Organization
Sixty percent of farmers in several Iraqi provinces are suffering due to reduced cultivated areas and decreased water quantities, according to a survey conducted by the non-governmental organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council. The organization calls on authorities to better manage water resources.
The survey reveals that the income of some farmers increased in 2023 compared to 2022, attributing it to rainfall exceeding initial estimates, leading to improved crop yields.
Conducted during July and August in four Iraqi provinces, the study assessed the impact of drought on households based on harvest results. It interviewed 1079 individuals, with 40% of the sample being women, and 94% of respondents residing in rural areas.
AFP
Middle East News
Iraq
Agriculture
Next
Qatari and Egyptian mediators bridge Gaza truce implementation gaps
Israeli Channel 12: Israel threatens to resume its operations if the hostages are not released by midnight
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-23
New attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria: US official
Middle East News
2023-11-23
New attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria: US official
0
Middle East News
2023-11-22
Iraqi government condemns US strikes as a 'clear violation of sovereignty'
Middle East News
2023-11-22
Iraqi government condemns US strikes as a 'clear violation of sovereignty'
0
Middle East News
2023-11-22
Five members of a pro-Iranian group were killed in new US strikes in Iraq
Middle East News
2023-11-22
Five members of a pro-Iranian group were killed in new US strikes in Iraq
0
Middle East News
2023-11-21
US forces 'responded in self-defense' after attack in Iraq
Middle East News
2023-11-21
US forces 'responded in self-defense' after attack in Iraq
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:40
Netanyahu's Gaza Visit: Pledges Persistence Until Victory
Middle East News
11:40
Netanyahu's Gaza Visit: Pledges Persistence Until Victory
0
World News
10:15
Hamas announces release of a Russian hostage, hands him over to Red Cross
World News
10:15
Hamas announces release of a Russian hostage, hands him over to Red Cross
0
Middle East News
07:05
Galant Receives Call from US Counterpart: US Interest in Preventing Gaza Conflict from Spreading to Lebanon
Middle East News
07:05
Galant Receives Call from US Counterpart: US Interest in Preventing Gaza Conflict from Spreading to Lebanon
0
Middle East News
05:40
Hamas military wing confirms northern brigade commander, three other leaders dead
Middle East News
05:40
Hamas military wing confirms northern brigade commander, three other leaders dead
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-25
French presidential envoy Le Drian set to return to Lebanon: Dual mission ahead
Press Highlights
2023-11-25
French presidential envoy Le Drian set to return to Lebanon: Dual mission ahead
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-25
Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce
Press Highlights
2023-11-25
Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce
0
Lebanon News
05:20
Michel Helou to LBCI: Decisions for Lebanon’s future must remain national
Lebanon News
05:20
Michel Helou to LBCI: Decisions for Lebanon’s future must remain national
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
12:21
Israeli Channel 12: Israel threatens to resume its operations if the hostages are not released by midnight
Middle East News
12:21
Israeli Channel 12: Israel threatens to resume its operations if the hostages are not released by midnight
2
Lebanon News
06:20
Kaouk: Israel's defeat in Gaza, a testament to unyielding resistance
Lebanon News
06:20
Kaouk: Israel's defeat in Gaza, a testament to unyielding resistance
3
Middle East News
07:05
Galant Receives Call from US Counterpart: US Interest in Preventing Gaza Conflict from Spreading to Lebanon
Middle East News
07:05
Galant Receives Call from US Counterpart: US Interest in Preventing Gaza Conflict from Spreading to Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
02:34
MP Ghada Ayoub supports Army Commander’s term extension, advocates for Resolution 1701 implemenation
Press Highlights
02:34
MP Ghada Ayoub supports Army Commander’s term extension, advocates for Resolution 1701 implemenation
5
Press Highlights
00:54
Qatari and Egyptian mediators bridge Gaza truce implementation gaps
Press Highlights
00:54
Qatari and Egyptian mediators bridge Gaza truce implementation gaps
6
Lebanon News
05:20
Michel Helou to LBCI: Decisions for Lebanon’s future must remain national
Lebanon News
05:20
Michel Helou to LBCI: Decisions for Lebanon’s future must remain national
7
Middle East News
05:40
Hamas military wing confirms northern brigade commander, three other leaders dead
Middle East News
05:40
Hamas military wing confirms northern brigade commander, three other leaders dead
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More