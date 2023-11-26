News
Netanyahu's Gaza Visit: Pledges Persistence Until Victory
2023-11-26 | 11:40
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his first visit to the Gaza Strip since the start of the war with Hamas, addressing soldiers.
He stated, 'We will continue until the end until victory is achieved.'
Netanyahu, as shown in a video released by his office, said, 'Every possible effort will be made to retrieve our captives, and ultimately, we will bring them all back.'
He added, 'I say to the fighters and to the citizens, we will persist until the end until victory is achieved.
AFP
Netanyahu
Gaza
Palestine
Israel
War
Hamas
Qatari and Egyptian mediators bridge Gaza truce implementation gaps
Israeli Channel 12: Israel threatens to resume its operations if the hostages are not released by midnight
