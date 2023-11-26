Netanyahu's Gaza Visit: Pledges Persistence Until Victory

2023-11-26 | 11:40
LBCI
Netanyahu&#39;s Gaza Visit: Pledges Persistence Until Victory
Netanyahu's Gaza Visit: Pledges Persistence Until Victory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his first visit to the Gaza Strip since the start of the war with Hamas, addressing soldiers. 
He stated, 'We will continue until the end until victory is achieved.'
Netanyahu, as shown in a video released by his office, said, 'Every possible effort will be made to retrieve our captives, and ultimately, we will bring them all back.'
He added, 'I say to the fighters and to the citizens, we will persist until the end until victory is achieved.
 
 
 
 
AFP
 

