Israel awaits Hamas' response to extending truce: Israeli army Radio

2023-11-27 | 02:27
Israel awaits Hamas' response to extending truce: Israeli army Radio

Israeli Army Radio reported on Monday that the government is awaiting Hamas' response on extending the four-day truce for an additional day in exchange for the release of 10 detainees.

