News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
Middle East News
2023-11-27 | 04:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
Osama Hamdan, a leader in the Hamas movement, affirmed that if the movement or the Al-Qassam Brigades find more detainees, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them.
He explained, on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, the occurrence of an initial understanding earlier regarding the release of 50 detainees over four days.
He said, "We will make an effort to extend the truce, and the decision to extend it or not will be made based on the available number of captives."
He pointed out that the number may become clear today [Monday].
Hamdan considered the idea of eliminating Hamas as having entangled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because the Palestinian people will remain resistant "as long as the occupation remains."
He emphasized that the capabilities of the resistance remain high, even after 50 days of confrontations.
He reiterated his confirmation that the delivery location for the Israeli captives in the first and second batches was in the southern Gaza Strip, while it was in the northern part of the Strip on the third day.
He reminded that the issue of the soldiers is linked to the complete release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, with an end to the siege.
He said, "We are still in the midst of the battle until the balance of victory is presented."
Middle East News
Osama Hamdan
Hamas
Al-Qassam Brigades
Detainees
Gaza
Israel
Captives
Next
Borrell: The settlements are a grave international humanitarian law breach
Israel says Musk agrees not to activate Starlink over Gaza without approval
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:35
NATO calls for an extension of Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza
Middle East News
06:35
NATO calls for an extension of Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Israel says the exchange with Hamas on Saturday will include 14 hostages and 42 detainees
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Israel says the exchange with Hamas on Saturday will include 14 hostages and 42 detainees
0
Middle East News
2023-11-23
Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas
Middle East News
2023-11-23
Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:20
Palestinian Authority demands Israel to disclose fate of individuals 'arrested in Gaza'
Middle East News
08:20
Palestinian Authority demands Israel to disclose fate of individuals 'arrested in Gaza'
0
World News
07:36
Two ballistic missiles launched at US destroyer and ship in Gulf of Aden
World News
07:36
Two ballistic missiles launched at US destroyer and ship in Gulf of Aden
0
Middle East News
07:16
US aircraft carrier Eisenhower arrives in Arabian Gulf
Middle East News
07:16
US aircraft carrier Eisenhower arrives in Arabian Gulf
0
Middle East News
07:06
Saudi FM Bin Farhan urges activating two-state solution
Middle East News
07:06
Saudi FM Bin Farhan urges activating two-state solution
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
0
Middle East News
03:24
Israel says Musk agrees not to activate Starlink over Gaza without approval
Middle East News
03:24
Israel says Musk agrees not to activate Starlink over Gaza without approval
0
Middle East News
08:20
Palestinian Authority demands Israel to disclose fate of individuals 'arrested in Gaza'
Middle East News
08:20
Palestinian Authority demands Israel to disclose fate of individuals 'arrested in Gaza'
0
Middle East News
06:57
Iranian Army Navy adds new destroyer to Northern Fleet
Middle East News
06:57
Iranian Army Navy adds new destroyer to Northern Fleet
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:09
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
Press Highlights
02:09
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
2
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
3
Variety and Tech
03:49
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
Variety and Tech
03:49
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
4
Press Highlights
03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
Press Highlights
03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions
6
Middle East News
04:17
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
Middle East News
04:17
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
7
Lebanon News
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
Lebanon News
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
8
Middle East News
03:24
Israel says Musk agrees not to activate Starlink over Gaza without approval
Middle East News
03:24
Israel says Musk agrees not to activate Starlink over Gaza without approval
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More