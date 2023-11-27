Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them

Osama Hamdan, a leader in the Hamas movement, affirmed that if the movement or the Al-Qassam Brigades find more detainees, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them.



He explained, on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, the occurrence of an initial understanding earlier regarding the release of 50 detainees over four days.



He said, "We will make an effort to extend the truce, and the decision to extend it or not will be made based on the available number of captives."



He pointed out that the number may become clear today [Monday].



Hamdan considered the idea of eliminating Hamas as having entangled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because the Palestinian people will remain resistant "as long as the occupation remains."



He emphasized that the capabilities of the resistance remain high, even after 50 days of confrontations.



He reiterated his confirmation that the delivery location for the Israeli captives in the first and second batches was in the southern Gaza Strip, while it was in the northern part of the Strip on the third day.



He reminded that the issue of the soldiers is linked to the complete release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, with an end to the siege.



He said, "We are still in the midst of the battle until the balance of victory is presented."