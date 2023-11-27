Borrell: The settlements are a grave international humanitarian law breach

I’m appalled to learn that in the middle of a war, the Israeli gov is poised to commit new funds to build more illegal settlements.
This is not self-defence and will not make Israel safer. The settlements are grave IHL breach, and they are Israel’s greatest security liability.
— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) November 27, 2023
