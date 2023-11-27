Consequences of settlement funding: Palestinian Foreign Ministry holds Israeli government responsible

Middle East News
2023-11-27 | 06:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Consequences of settlement funding: Palestinian Foreign Ministry holds Israeli government responsible
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Consequences of settlement funding: Palestinian Foreign Ministry holds Israeli government responsible

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Monday the proposal put forward by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich regarding the allocation of millions of shekels to deepen settlement in the occupied Palestinian territories. 

The Ministry warned of the dangers of the Israeli government adopting and approving this "expansionist colonial proposal."

It considers its approval as an Israeli persistence in accelerating the declared and undeclared gradual "annexation" of the occupied West Bank.

This would undermine the chance of implementing the two-state solution, altering the historical, political, legal, and demographic reality of the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, preventing the realization of the Palestinian state, with its capital in East Jerusalem, as per United Nations resolutions.

It said that some in the Israeli government are "exploiting the atmosphere and conditions of the genocidal war against our people in Gaza, supported by some influential countries, to create new facts on the ground in the occupied West Bank."

The Ministry holds the Israeli government fully responsible for the consequences of approving Smotrich's proposals, especially their impact on the conflict area, the security and stability of the region, and international efforts to revive the peace process and resolve the conflict through political and negotiation means. 

The Ministry calls on the international community and the US administration to intervene quickly and exert real pressure on the Israeli government to force it not to approve such escalation proposals, which could further plunge the region into conflicts and "uncontrollable cycles" of violence.
 

Middle East News

Palestine

Israel

Bezalel Smotrich

Settlement

West Bank

East Jerusalem

LBCI Next
NATO calls for an extension of Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza
EU Foreign Minister calls for a ‘permanent’ truce in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-23

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'

LBCI
World News
2023-11-17

Borrell stresses resolution for Palestine amid rising violence, calls for Israeli control of violence

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-17

Israeli army reports killing 'at least five terrorists' in Jenin in occupied West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days

LBCI
Middle East News
10:57

UN spokesperson: Gaza-Israel conflict takes appalling toll; praises hostage releases

LBCI
Middle East News
10:35

Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:57

Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28

The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-22

A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital (al-Roum) in Ashrafieh urgently needs to A+ blood, to donate please call: 70/173227

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:49

Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war

LBCI
Middle East News
04:17

Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them

LBCI
Middle East News
08:57

Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More