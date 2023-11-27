NATO calls for an extension of Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza

2023-11-27 | 06:35
NATO calls for an extension of Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza
NATO calls for an extension of Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged on Monday the extension of the truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which entered its fourth and final day on Monday, to allow for the entry of more humanitarian aid and the release of a larger number of hostages. 

Stoltenberg told reporters, "I call for the extension of the truce; this will allow for (the entry of) more aid needed by the residents of Gaza and the release of more hostages held in the sector."

World News

Middle East News

NATO

Israel

Hamas

Truce

Gaza

Jens Stoltenberg

