News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian Authority demands Israel to disclose fate of individuals 'arrested in Gaza'
Middle East News
2023-11-27 | 08:20
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Palestinian Authority demands Israel to disclose fate of individuals 'arrested in Gaza'
The Palestinian Authority accused Israel of detaining more than a hundred Palestinians from the Gaza Strip during the war, demanding that Israel reveal their exact number and fate.
Qadura Fares, head of the Palestinian Authority's Commission for Prisoners' Affairs, told Agence France-Presse, "The most dangerous thing happening is that Israel does not disclose the number of detainees it has arrested during its operations in the Gaza Strip" since the bloody attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7th.
"We fear that they may have been killed after their arrest and interrogation," he said.
Fares confirmed that the Palestinian Commission for Prisoners' Affairs had approached Israeli and international authorities to obtain the number, but no answers were received.
"We were informed once at the beginning of the war that the army had arrested 105 Palestinians, and we do not know their fate."
The Israeli army declined to comment, saying in response to a question from Agence France-Presse, "We cannot clarify this issue at the moment."
Information from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs indicates that the Israeli army detained Palestinians from Gaza who were moving from the north to the south.
During the ongoing seven-week war and the four-day ceasefire, the Israeli forces arrested individuals traveling south on the Salah al-Din road. This road was the only one Israel allowed evacuees to use after instructing them to leave northern Gaza, according to the United Nations.
The evacuees from Gaza told the United Nations that the Israeli army set up a checkpoint on the road equipped with face recognition cameras controlled by remote soldiers.
The United Nations noted the passage of "separated families."
It added, "At least one child was forced to cross this checkpoint alone after his father was arrested at this inspection point."
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported last Tuesday that one of its caregivers named Ramadan Hossu from Jabalia in northern Gaza was arrested on the southern road and detained for hours before being released.
Hossu said, "Israeli soldiers told those in front of me: turn around and go there. Then they told me: go there. They interrogated me, stripped us of our clothes, and took us to a checkpoint and then to a tank."
Sahar Awad, a displaced person from Gaza, told Agence France-Presse that Israeli soldiers arrested her son Mohammad at the southern exit of Gaza City on November 12.
She added, "He was released after nine days" after "being tortured."
The Israeli army launched a violent attack on the Gaza Strip in response to the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israeli positions on October 7, resulting in the killing of 1,200 Israelis, according to Israeli authorities, and the abduction of about 250 Israelis, including children and women.
During this period, Israel killed about 15,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 30,000 others.
Regional and international parties succeeded in reaching a humanitarian truce for four days, ending on Tuesday morning, during which Hamas will release 50 of the captives in exchange for Israel releasing 150 Palestinian detainees, including women and children.
AFP
Middle East News
Palestinian Authority
Israel
Palestinians
Gaza Strip
Detainees
Captives
War
Commission For Prisoners' Affairs
Next
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
Netanyahu's Gaza Visit: Pledges Persistence Until Victory
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20
Did Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi militants enter the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20
Did Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi militants enter the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip?
0
Middle East News
2023-10-18
Sisi Warns Against "Displacement" of Palestinians to Egypt, Attributes Rafah Crossing Closure to "Israeli Bombardment"
Middle East News
2023-10-18
Sisi Warns Against "Displacement" of Palestinians to Egypt, Attributes Rafah Crossing Closure to "Israeli Bombardment"
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Thousands of Palestinians flee from Gaza towards the south after Israeli warnings
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Thousands of Palestinians flee from Gaza towards the south after Israeli warnings
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Israeli army intercepts missile fired from Gaza Strip towards northern Israel
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Israeli army intercepts missile fired from Gaza Strip towards northern Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:42
Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days
Middle East News
11:42
Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days
0
Middle East News
10:57
UN spokesperson: Gaza-Israel conflict takes appalling toll; praises hostage releases
Middle East News
10:57
UN spokesperson: Gaza-Israel conflict takes appalling toll; praises hostage releases
0
Middle East News
10:35
Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension
Middle East News
10:35
Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension
0
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:57
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
News Bulletin Reports
09:57
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
0
Lebanon News
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
Lebanon News
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-22
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital (al-Roum) in Ashrafieh urgently needs to A+ blood, to donate please call: 70/173227
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-22
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital (al-Roum) in Ashrafieh urgently needs to A+ blood, to donate please call: 70/173227
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:09
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
Press Highlights
02:09
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
2
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
3
Variety and Tech
03:49
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
Variety and Tech
03:49
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
4
Press Highlights
03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
Press Highlights
03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
5
Lebanon News
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
Lebanon News
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
6
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
7
Middle East News
04:17
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
Middle East News
04:17
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
8
Middle East News
08:57
Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas
Middle East News
08:57
Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More