UN experts call for investigation into war crimes in Israel and Palestinian territories

United Nations human rights experts called on Monday for independent investigations into "allegations of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity" by all parties since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.



A joint statement issued by Morris Tidball-Binz, the UN Special Rapporteur on extra-judicial summary or arbitrary executions, and Alice Jill Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, emphasized the need for "swift, transparent, and independent" investigations and accountability.



The statement stated, "Independent investigators must be provided with the necessary resources, support, and required access to conduct rapid, comprehensive, and impartial investigations into the alleged crimes committed by all conflict parties."



According to the experts, "The duty to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity, including any act of summary or extrajudicial killings, torture, or other assaults on human dignity, is a fundamental legal obligation."



These statements come on the fourth and final day of the truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.



The attack launched by Hamas on October 7 resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people in Israel, the majority of whom were civilians, according to Israeli authorities. Hamas also abducted 240 hostages during its attack, transferred to Gaza, according to the Israeli army.



In response, Israel carried out intensive airstrikes on Gaza, accompanied by widespread ground operations since October 27, causing the death of around 15,000 people, including over 6,000 children, according to the Hamas government. The Civil Defense in Gaza estimates the number of missing persons at around seven thousand.



The independent experts are appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council and do not speak on behalf of the United Nations.



The statement urged the international community to ensure the rapid prosecution of all those responsible for serious violations, especially those in leadership positions.



It emphasized that there is "no statute of limitations" for war crimes and crimes against humanity, falling under the principle of universal jurisdiction, allowing courts in any country to prosecute individuals regardless of their nationality or where these crimes were committed.



According to the experts, "We encourage all countries to play a proactive role in identifying the main suspected perpetrators and assisting in facilitating legal proceedings through the principle of mutual legal assistance."



AFP