Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war

The governor of the Israeli Central Bank said on Monday, "We based our economic expectations on the assumption that the impact of the war will continue until next year."



He stated, "We have built our economic expectations on the assumption that the war will mostly be on one front."



The governor of the Israeli Central Bank added, "It is expected that the costs of the war on the budget will reach 10 percent of the gross domestic product," reaffirming that "there is a noticeable negative impact on our economy during the first weeks of the war."