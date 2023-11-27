Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension

2023-11-27 | 10:35
Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension

The truce between Israel and Hamas, which allowed the release of hostages and detainees and the delivery of emergency aid to Gaza, entered its fourth and final day on Monday, amid ongoing talks for its extension. 

An Egyptian security source told AFP that "Hamas has expressed its agreement and desire to extend the truce for four days, pending Israel's approval." 

The source added that "Israel still wants to extend the truce but with an agreement to renew it on a daily basis," emphasizing that "mediators are making very intensive efforts to succeed in extending the ceasefire and stopping the fighting for several days." 

For its part, the Israeli government announced that it presented an "option" to the Hamas movement to extend the truce, according to an Israeli government spokesperson. 

The government spokesperson, Eylon Levy, told reporters, "We want to receive an additional 50 hostages after tonight, on our way to repatriating everyone." 

Hamas announced late on Sunday that it seeks to "extend the truce after the end of the four-day period" with the aim of "increasing the number of those released from captivity," as stated in the ceasefire agreement. 

A source close to Hamas told AFP on Sunday that the movement "informed the mediators of the resistance factions' agreement to extend the current ceasefire for two to four days." 

The ceasefire was agreed with Qatari mediation and the participation of the United States and Egypt for a four-day truce starting on Friday, during which fifty hostages held by Hamas are released in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. 

Since Friday, 39 hostages have been released under the agreement, in addition to 24 hostages outside the agreement, most of whom are Thais working in Israel, along with the release of 117 Palestinian detainees. 

The truce can be extended on the condition that the Palestinian movement releases ten additional hostages every day, in exchange for releasing more Palestinians from Israeli prisons. 

The office of the Israeli Prime Minister announced on Monday that it is reviewing a list of names of the next group of hostages to be released later in the day. 

In Qatar, a source familiar with the talks confirmed, "There is a minor issue with today's lists. Qataris are working with both sides to resolve it and avoid any delay." 

AFP   
 

