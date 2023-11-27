UN spokesperson: Gaza-Israel conflict takes appalling toll; praises hostage releases

Middle East News
2023-11-27 | 10:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN spokesperson: Gaza-Israel conflict takes appalling toll; praises hostage releases
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN spokesperson: Gaza-Israel conflict takes appalling toll; praises hostage releases

A statement attributed to Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said that weeks of conflict in Gaza and Israel has taken an "appalling toll that has shocked the world," adding: "We have seen the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas and others since 7 October, and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails."

The statement reiterated the Secretary-General's praises to Qatar, Egypt, and the United States for enabling this deal, recognizing the International Committee of the Red Cross' essential role. "The United Nations will continue to support these efforts in every possible way."

It added that the "United Nations scaled up the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and sent aid to some northern areas that have been largely cut off for weeks. But this aid barely registers against the huge needs of 1.7 million displaced people. The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is getting worse by the day."

The statement reaffirmed that the dialogue leading to the agreement must resume, resulting in a humanitarian ceasefire that benefits the people of Gaza, Israel, and the region. 

"The Secretary-General once again calls for the remaining hostages to be released immediately and unconditionally," it said.

He calls on all States to utilize their leverage to end the conflict and support irreversible steps towards a "sustainable future for the region: a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side, in peace and security."
 

Middle East News

UN

Stéphane Dujarric

Spokesperson

Conflict

Gaza

Israel

Hostages

Hamas

LBCI Next
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
Netanyahu's Gaza Visit: Pledges Persistence Until Victory
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-25

Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-25

Anticipation surrounds release of more hostages on second day of Israel-Hamas truce

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

Qatari Foreign Ministry: Success in joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States leads to Israel-Hamas hostages' agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-21

Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:20

French navy ship arrives in Egypt to treat Gaza wounded

LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days

LBCI
Middle East News
10:35

Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-02

UAE stresses importance of fossil fuels' role in climate battle

LBCI
World News
2023-08-29

Tropical Storm Idalia turns into hurricane and heads to Florida

LBCI
World News
2023-09-22

One dead, 15 injured in strike on Ukraine's Kremenchuk

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

Jordanian Foreign Minister: Biden's visit to Amman and the upcoming summit canceled tomorrow

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:49

Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war

LBCI
Middle East News
08:57

Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'

LBCI
Middle East News
04:17

Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More